TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — Only two days have passed since the last boil advisory in Warrick County. Tennyson’s advisory is back, but this time extending a little further than the last.

The advisory was issued Tuesday evening for areas north of State Road 68 and the Selvin/Yellowbanks area extended to Scales/ Mills Rd. Water officials say this precautionary measure is recommended because they are experiencing a drinking water problem.

Tennyson Water Utility recommends all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for 5 minutes before using. They ask you to continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until the advisory is lifted.