YMCA 5K/10K will be virtual this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana has decided to cancel the in-person 5K/10K race previously slated for August 8th given the current rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The 5K/10K race will now become virtual, and participants have until August 29th to submit their timing online. Registration is still available through August 8th, and participants will receive a printable bib and t-shirt, which will be mailed in September.

The 5K/10K is the first race in the Y’s annual race series that culminates with the Evansville Half Marathon in October. The race committee is currently planning new precautions for the 15K in September as well as the Evansville Half Marathon presented by German American Bank and Race Day 8K in October. The safety and well-being of staff, volunteers, and participants will always be a top priority, and every precaution is being taken to protect everyone who enters our programs and events.

Proceeds from the race series help fund YMCA Community Outreach programs that serve over 2,000 at risk youth each year through programming focused on character development, life and social skills, academics, and civic engagement.

For more information and COVID-19 updates on all the YMCA races, visit www.evansvillehalfmarathon.org.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)

