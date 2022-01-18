YMCA announces the groundbreaking of their youth center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is moving forward with its plans to build a youth center.

On January 18, officials broke ground on the new youth center that will be located on the south side of Evansville in the 19-hundred block of Garvin Street. Crews will soon start expanding the CenterPoint Energy YMCA with extensive interior and exterior renovations expected as well. It’s expected to include a community kitchen, a community room, and a stem lab. Officials say it’s important to invest in the Glenwood neighborhood to bring resources closer to the people. YMCA officials hope the new facility helps tackle food hunger in the community. They say they help about 30 kids a day at the facility.

Jonathon Pope, the CEO and President of the YMCA, said, “Lots of the kids and families have to go elsewhere, you know, travel across town, buses or walk to amenities like these things that we are putting in here. That they can’t access in their own neighborhoods and that’s a shame so we wanna correct that.”