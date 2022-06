EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating 165 years of service. The organization’s celebration took place at Garvin Park and Bosse Field from 3-6 p.m. on June 2.

The Evansville Otters game followed the YMCA celebration at 6:30 p.m. Bounce houses, climbing walls, the Deaconess Aquatic Center Splash Pad and super slides were all part of the activities.