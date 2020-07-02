YMCA of Southwestern Indiana issues statement after confirmed COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana says exposed areas are closed for cleaning and disinfecting after an individual at their Ascension St. Vincent branch tested positive for the virus.

The YMCA says the individual tested positive for the virus after contact exposure offsite. They are currently quarantining and receiving treatment. Through contact tracing, the YMCA says they have personally contacted people who came in contact with the individual.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

