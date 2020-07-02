YMCA of Southwestern Indiana issues statement after confirmed COVID-19 case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana says exposed areas are closed for cleaning and disinfecting after an individual at their Ascension St. Vincent branch tested positive for the virus.
The YMCA says the individual tested positive for the virus after contact exposure offsite. They are currently quarantining and receiving treatment. Through contact tracing, the YMCA says they have personally contacted people who came in contact with the individual.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
