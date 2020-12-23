YMCA of Southwestern Indiana moves one step closer to bringing a YMCA to Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) The North Gibson School Corporation voted recently to donate the
Lowell Elementary School building and land located at 215 W Water Street in Princeton to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. The Y has been in discussion with Gibson County community leaders for years regarding a Y in Gibson County.
With the building and land now secured, the YMCA has begun discussion of potential renovation based on community and local volunteers’ vision for the facility.
The Y has officially started a $2.1 million capital campaign for the renovations with plans to open the facility in early 2022.
(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)
