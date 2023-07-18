HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will be celebrating the completion of the recent renovations and expansion of its CenterPoint Energy YMCA located at 1930 S. Garvin Street in Evansville, on July 18 with an open house and community celebration. Tours of the new facility will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-5:30 p.m.

The facility recently underwent extensive renovation, including an 1800 sq. ft. expansion. The new space includes a multi-purpose community center and commercial kitchen. Exterior renovations include upgrades to the building entrance, security system, and landscaping as well as a new roof. Interior renovations included installation of a STEM Lab, a Technology Center and upgrades to the gymnasium.

The facility serves over 400 children each year with various out-of-school-time activities. the expansion and renovation will help increase capacity to serve more children and families with educational opportunities, workforce development, access to healthy food, and community connection.