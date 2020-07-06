YMCA partners with COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund for new childcare program

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is partnering with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of Greater Evansville to help parents return to work this summer. The Y has launched a new childcare program called the Back-To-Work Recovery Childcare Program that aims to help families get back to work as more businesses and organizations reopen.

A five-county survey conducted by the Greater Evansville Response Fund indicated a need for childcare as businesses call back employees to work onsite until school goes back in session this fall. Financial support from the fund helps ensure this service is available to families in the area.

Responding to the needs of the community, the Back-To-Work Recovery Childcare Program helps fill the gap in available childcare for children ages 5 to 12 with multiple sites available for weekly care options starting July 6 through early August. As with all YMCA programs, financial assistance is available for those in need. Families can view sites and program details or register at the ymcaswin.org website.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

