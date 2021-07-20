You can comment on EWSU’s proposed water rate hike

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Water and Sewer Utility already approved a proposal to raise water rates to help pay for the building of a new water treatment plant, but the plan still has to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. You can now comment on the plan.

EWSU is proposing a $15.6 million rate increase to be implemented in five phases. The across-the-board increase would raise rates by nearly 36 percent when fully implemented in 2026. EWSU Executive Director Lane Young says the highest monthly rate increase over the next five years would be $3.03. The increase is needed to build a new water treatment plant expected to cost $177 million to build. The current plant was built in 1897.

Water rates have already been increasing in Evansville for the last couple of years. In 2018, Evansville got approval for a three-phase water rate increase, implemented in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

That water rate increase was for a new wastewater treatment plant. That project will cost an estimated $66 million and is expected to be paid entirely by sewer rate increases. Construction on that plant began in 2019.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is inviting written comments from customers on the water rate hike through Aug. 13. You can submit comments via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The IURC will also hold a public field hearing on Aug. 4 at the University of Southern Indiana’s Health Professions Center. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Mitchell Auditorium.