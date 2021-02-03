Young calls for committee to award 2022 Olympics to another country

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) - Planning starts for store owners in Masonville in Daviess County after voters approved alcohol sales by a more than two to one margin.

It becomes the latest town in western Kentucky to go wet in recent years.

"There was petitions going around, there were signs out," said Tammy Reed of Masonville, recalling the months leading up to Tuesday's vote. Yet only 15% of voters in Masonville cast their ballot Tuesday at Masonville Baptist Church, with about 70% of them deciding to allow alcohol sales.

"It's just more convenient for our small town of Masonville to have it out here. It's not only in town, it's way past due to have it out here," said David Payne of Masonville.

Pinakin Patel, who runs Masonville Food Market, and who started a petition allowing for sales, says he started it after customers asked if his business sold beer. Some residents say they voted against it over safety concerns on Highway 231.

"I think it makes it a little dangerous for the 231 Highway, traveling from Hartford or Owensboro for drunk drivers," said Ryan Marx, who voted against alcohol sales in town.