Young calls for committee to award 2022 Olympics to another country

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN.) sponsored a resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of China and rebid it to another country unless “Beijing immediately addresses its egregious and numerous violations of human rights,” Young announced in a statement Wednesday. Young was joined by Mike Braun (R-IN.), Marco Rubio (R-FL.), Tom Cotton (R-AK.), Jim Inhofe (R-OK.), Rick Scott (R-FL.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN.) in sponsoring the resolution.
“The Chinese Communist Party’s horrific record of human rights abuses should not be ignored and party leadership rewarded by allowing them to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The Olympic Games are about coming together and showcasing the best athletes around the world,” read a partial statement from Young.
(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)