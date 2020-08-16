Young & Established gets new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville non-profit Young & Established has been inspiring youth and young adults to be positive role models in their community for years. Today, the group finally got a building to call their own.

Their new center opened up Saturday on Vann Avenue. Founder Courtney Johnson says the center will have computers and tablets available so kids will have access to wifi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the things that we’re excited to announce is we have washers and dryers in our facility. So, our kids will be able to come in and wash clothes if needed. And just to teach them basics. How to wash clothes, how to fold, how to iron a shirt,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they will also teach young men how to be professionals. Right now, he estimates they have over three hundred suits available for the kids.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)