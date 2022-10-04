MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Young Professionals (HCYP) is hosting the 2022 Hopkins County General Election Forum on October 18, at Mahr Park Arboretum in Barn A.

Organizers say all contested candidates for the races including the City of Madisonville City Council Wards, City of Madisonville Mayor, Hopkins County Jailer, Hopkins County Magistrate Districts, KY State Senator, and KY State Representative have all been invited to attend and participate in a forum style event with a set number of predetermined questions that will not be given out ahead of time.

Event organizers say candidates running for Hopkins County PVA, Hopkins County School Board Divisions, and Hopkins County District Judge have all been invited to introduce themselves and their platform to the crowd during scheduled times in the event.

“HCYP is proud to offer this opportunity to our community again. We had a very successful turnout for our primary event in May and expect an even larger crowd this time. Our goal is to make sure our citizens are as educated as possible when heading to the polls in November and our local candidates the opportunity to explain their plans, if elected, to their constituents.” Said HCYP President Laura Faulk.

The event is free to the public and food trucks will be available. This event will be recorded and made available on social media within a few days following the event on the HCYP Facebook page.

If anyone has a question for any of the races, please email HCYPCandidateForum@gmail.com your question and the race your question is intended for. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin with opening remarks at 5:30 p.m.