Your Brother’s Bookstore holds ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Chronos the llama joined others for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new bookstore on Main Street on Tuesday.

Your Brother’s Bookstore is owned by Evansville natives and brothers Sam and Adam Morris. The store offers a selection of books as well as board games, works from local artist and authors and gaming gear. Adam Morris says he and his brother are excited for the community to have a place that feels like home.

The bookstore will be hosting upcoming book signings and writing guilds. To find out more, click here.