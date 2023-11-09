HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Downtown and East Side Optimist Clubs are holding their annual Youth Appreciation Breakfast on November 9.

For over 60 years, the Evansville Optimist Clubs have celebrated and recognized the efforts of top academic students at local high schools. The Youth Appreciation Breakfast will be held at 7:00 a.m. at the Crescent Room located at 621 S. Cullen Avenue in Evansville. During the breakfast top academic students from Bosse, Central, Evansville Day, Harrison, Mater Dei, Memorial, New Tech, North and Reitz high schools will be honored for their accomplishments.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will be the featured speaker at the breakfast and other dignitaries including Dr. David Smith, Superintendent of the EVSC and Michelle Priar, Superintendent of Catholic Schools will be in attendance along with Students, Educators and Parents.