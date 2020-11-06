Youth First awarded Lilly Empowerment Grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Youth First, an organization dedicated to strengthening youth and families through preventing substance abuse, promoting healthy behaviors and student success, has been awarded a Lilly Empowerment Grant.

The grant, worth $281,000, will go towards promoting mental health and wellbeing for thousands of young people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will extend Youth First’s services through next summer after the school year ends. The grant will also fund staff trainings, protective equipment, and other improvements to help the organization through the pandemic.

Youth First services 11 Indiana counties in and around our Tri-State area including Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Orange, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. Youth First received one of 297 grants issued by Lilly Empowerment worth $170 million.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)