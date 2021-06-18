Youth First receives donation from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation awarded $78,574 to Youth First on Friday morning.

Youth First is an organization that partners with 92 schools across eleven Indiana counties. They aim to provide behavioral health practices to students in need.

Youth First says the money will go towards HIPAA-Compliant licenses and training in telehealth practices. Youth First says telehealth will really help them stay in touch with students long after COVID-19 regulations dwindle out of school systems.