OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting an event where youth will have an opportunity to learn about skilled trade work.
Habitat for Humanity’s E.P.I.C. Fall Break Camp is a three-day event during Fall Break for most schools.
Organizers say E.P.I.C. is an acronym for:
- E – Electrical and Welding
- P – Plumbing
- I – Innovation
- C – Construction
The camp schedule is below:
- October 12 – Girls Incorporated of Owensboro Daviess Co. – Electric & Welding
- 2130G East 19th Street, in Owensboro.
- October 13 – (Official) Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club – Plumbing & Innovation
- 3415 Buckland Square, in Owensboro.
- Officials with the club say, “Our Habitat for Humanity’s section will be on site for our Club members.”
- October 14 – H.L. Neblett Community Center – Construction
- 801 W 5th Street, in Owensboro.
If interested, please contact the above clubs to participate in the free camp.