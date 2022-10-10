OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting an event where youth will have an opportunity to learn about skilled trade work.

Habitat for Humanity’s E.P.I.C. Fall Break Camp is a three-day event during Fall Break for most schools.

Organizers say E.P.I.C. is an acronym for:

  • E – Electrical and Welding
  • P – Plumbing
  • I – Innovation
  • C – Construction

The camp schedule is below:

If interested, please contact the above clubs to participate in the free camp.