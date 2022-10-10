OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting an event where youth will have an opportunity to learn about skilled trade work.

Habitat for Humanity’s E.P.I.C. Fall Break Camp is a three-day event during Fall Break for most schools.

Organizers say E.P.I.C. is an acronym for:

E – Electrical and Welding

P – Plumbing

I – Innovation

C – Construction

The camp schedule is below:

October 12 – Girls Incorporated of Owensboro Daviess Co. – Electric & Welding 2130G East 19th Street, in Owensboro.

October 13 – (Official) Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club – Plumbing & Innovation 3415 Buckland Square, in Owensboro. Officials with the club say, “Our Habitat for Humanity’s section will be on site for our Club members.”

October 14 – H.L. Neblett Community Center – Construction 801 W 5th Street, in Owensboro.



If interested, please contact the above clubs to participate in the free camp.