HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new documentary addressing the youth mental health crisis in Indiana is scheduled to premiere in Evansville on Tuesday.

According to a release, “Racing to Respond” brings to light stories of two families deeply impacted by the youth mental health crisis. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was interviewed for the documentary, and he will be attending the premiere.

Reception for the premiere will begin at 5 p.m. at Bally’s Riverfront Center, with the screening scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.. There will also be a panel discussion following the screening of the film.

For more information, visit the Riley Children’s Foundation’s website. You can view a trailer for the documentary on YouTube.