YouthBuild Evansville awarded with $900,000 grant from U.S. Dept. of Labor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor awarded YouthBuild, a program of the Advantix Development Corporation, with $900,000 to help low-income people work towards a successful future.

YouthBuild’s programs help people ages 16-24 get their GED while learning job skills through building affordable housing for the homeless and others in need.

People participating in their programs receive OSHA Training & Certification, CPR & First Aid, and certification from The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Pre-Apprenticeship program. They can also earn Construction Plus Certifications through Ivy Tech.

The Employment and Training Administration’s $900,000 award will help participants enroll in two years of YouthBuild programming, one year of education and training, and one year of follow-up services, plus continued involvement as members of YouthBuild Evansville Alumni.

“A recipe for success, which not only offers participants educational and vocational training but also instills much-needed life skills that will make a true impact on their future endeavors.” Rick Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Advantix Development Corporation

Moore says the contributions of several organizations helped secure the grant. These include Ivy Tech, YMCA, NECA/IBEW Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce, and Evansville Promise Zone to name a few.

“Special thanks to the City of Evansville for bridging the program’s funding gap between grant awards, as well as Congressman Larry Bucshon, and others who supported the continuation of the YouthBuild program in our community,” Moore said the $900,000 award is in response to an extensive grant application process coordinated by Mendy Poole, YouthBuild Program Director.

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to continue this strong legacy of Building Better Lives in our community. Everyone deserves chances to continue to better themselves at any level they are in, and this program promotes just that. By building up our youth, we can see long residing impacts in our workforce and neighborhoods,” said Poole.

Advantix Development Corporation is a non-profit affiliate of the Evansville Housing Authority (EHA) and currently operates on EHA’s behalf in areas of development, construction, and property management.