YWCA launches playground replacement project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – YWCA Evansville is looking to build a new playground and they have a local baseball legend pitching in to help.

The YWCA says years of wear and tear have taken its toll on the current outdoor playground. Officials want to replace that set with two new structures for two different age groups. The proposed playground will cost about $125,000.

“The YWCA has been a fixture in the Evansville community for over 100 years,” said Don Mattingly. “During that time, they have served thousands of families who seek shelter at the YWCA to be safe from the streets or abusive homes. When we found out that the YWCA is in need of a new playground, we knew we had to be a part of this project,”

Mattingly Charities will match up to $25,000 in donations made to the project.

“This new playground is going to be bright, colorful, vibrant and be filled with lot of different features, water features, sensory features for children with different abilities, musical features, things to just let kids be kids and have a little bit of fun outdoors,” said Erika Taylor, YWCA Evansville CEO.

The theme of the fundraising campaign is “If you build it they will come.”