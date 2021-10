EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Volunteers with the YWCA are writing messages of anti-violence and peace on Second and Third Streets in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Officials say they hope that businesses, churches and community groups in the area will also get out and chalk up the sidewalks to help bring the discussion to an area people pass by everyday.

The event is part of the organization’s Week Without Violence campaign. More information can be found online here.