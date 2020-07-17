Zap’s Tavern to reopen Friday

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Zap’s Tavern will reopen Friday after closing temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the tavern says no other employees have tested positive for the virus. The tavern will continue with daily health screenings and a properly worn mask will be mandatory. Customers are asked to see a hostess before seating themselves to make sure tables and chairs are properly sanitized.

While breakfast will not be served Saturday, the tavern plans to return to regular business hours Sunday.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)

