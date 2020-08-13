Zoning ordinance moves to Gibson County Commissioners

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The decision to implement zoning in Gibson County will move to the county commissioners. The county’s advisory plan commission voted in favor of the issue.

Gibson is the only county in Indiana that doesn’t have a county-wide zoning ordinance. To change that has prompted ongoing debate for at least a year.

During the advisory plan commission meeting, Wednesday people heard about the process of getting to where they are now and making the decision to move forward with zoning.

Many citizens are concerned about the possibility of a wind farm project and how it would affect the health, safety, and property values of those in the county.

One person on the commission says they want to make sure what space there is in Gibson County is protected for the families that live there.

Regardless of those words and that of others, some people say they don’t believe zoning is going to help. Saying they have lived in Gibson County without zoning and it’s not needed now.

With a unanimous hand raise, the committee agreed to move forward. The Gibson County commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for August 25th.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)