GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson County’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant has chosen five days in April for a production suspension. In an email sent to Tristatehomepage, Manager Stacy Carr said that this is not a furlough.

“Toyota`s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to many supply chain disruptions,” says Carr. “To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers. The state of the supply chain remains fluid. As a result, Toyota Indiana will suspend production on April 1, 8, 14, 15 and 18. We do not expect any impact to employment.”