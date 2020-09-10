Local residents create app to give digital change to non-profits

(WEHT) — A local couple have devised a way to donate “loose” change to non-profits in the digital age.

Alyssa and Shane Brooks developed CommonCents Donations — available on the Apple Store — a mobile app that allows people to donate to non-profits.

The app allows users to round up their electronic change and donate it to a nonprofit or religious organization of their choosing.

“I’m a former fighter and we had just moved to a new town and the firefighters were doing a boot drive” said Alyssa Brooks, CEO and co-founder of CommonCents. “I told my husband there needs to be app for that to give our change to them or give them cash.”

Brooks says she hopes to have the app on the Google Play Store by next year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)