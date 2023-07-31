OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) — The city of Owensboro and Daviess County School system are hoping to ensure that their students are equipped for the upcoming school year, by hosting their annual Stuff The Bus campaign. The school districts accepted contributions at both Walmart locations in Owensboro today.

“Its been busy we’ve had a really steady turn out and [are] excited about the items that we have in the bus for our students,” says Amanda Delacey, the Family Resource Coordinator at Cravens Elementary School.

A list of items requested were shared with the public as they entered each location; Requested school supply items include backpacks, colored pencils, glue sticks, and markers. The public was also able to make monetary donations.

“If there’s a monetary need, or if a student doesn’t have a pencil, that can break down their entire day. Whereas, if we can provide that for them, that can just make their lives easier [and] the teachers’ lives easier. It just makes everybody more conducive to learning.” says Skyler Stewart, the Family Resource and Service Center Coordinator for Owensboro High School.

While school officials say each contribution is greatly appreciated, students’ needs can vary depending on the grade level.

“I work at the high school; We always need a ton of backpacks and pencils and pens just because our students use [their laptops]… so having that backpack is really helpful,” says Stewart.

Once the event is over, volunteers and officials say a school bus driver will transport the bus to its distribution location, where it will be “unstuffed” on Tuesday morning. All donations received are divided equally between the two school districts.

Teachers stop by to collect items they need for their class, and the remaining supplies are distributed directly to students by coordinators.