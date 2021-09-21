Local small business awarded $10k grant

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – A local small business was awarded a $10,000 grant to help the business grow.

Jobber awarded Santa Claus Exterior Cleaning the $10,000 that they say will be used to help the company move out of their garage and potentially build a shop or buy an office. Santa Claus Exterior Cleaning started in June of last year. Despite other businesses struggling during the pandemic, the owners told Eyewitness News the pandemic actually pushed them to start their business.

The company currently has five employees but the owners say they hope to expand their business across the Tri-State.