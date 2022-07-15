EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Chery Cherub is hosting a fundraiser on Friday to support the abortion rights movement. The fundraiser, “Pro-Roe” refers to the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case which was recently overturned.

In a Facebook post, the shop said, “Here at the Cherry Cherub we believe in the right to choose. The right to safely access healthcare. With your donation, you can help those in need.”

The fundraiser, that started at 10 a.m. on July 15, consists of clients getting tattoos from a flash sheet containing pre-designed tattoos by the artists. A portion of the cost of each tattoo will be donated to All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center.

A release says that all designs will be lines only but extra donations can be given for the same amount off a future tattoo(up to a $200 value). The shop reminds people that this is a cash only event and no inside food or drinks are allowed other than a closed cap water bottle. They will only be tattooing arms and legs with no design alterations.

You can find the flash sheets and more information on their Facebook page. The fundraiser will go until supplies run out so plan ahead!