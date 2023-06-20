HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- As search and rescue teams race against time to find a missing tourist sub that went missing while diving to the wreck of the Titanic, one local teenage violinist is reflecting on her friendship with one of the missing.

Mackenzie Bell is 17 years old and plays classical music at Titanic exhibits including the museums at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Orlando Florida. She met renowned Titanic researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet while preforming during a Titanic conference in April in Florida. The researcher was on a panel talking about his diving experiences to the wreck site.

“We mostly talked about his dives and you know, his experiences with it and all sorts of stuff,” Bell says.

Bell says the researcher had visited the wreck site over 30 times, before he went missing.

“It was quite a shock really, but you know there are risks to it,” Bell says.

In the short time they have known each other, Bell says he bade a big impression. She says he went out of his way to talk with here at the conference in Florida.

“I had just turned 17 and I was the only young person there. He is this famous explorer and so involved with the titanic and he still took the time to talk to me,” she says.

Bell plans to play at a Titanic exhibit in Las Vegas this August and hopes to see Nargeolet again.