HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Several Verizon stores across the Tri-State held a back-pack giveaway for students Sunday afternoon.

TCC and Wireless Zone operate several Verizon stores and wanted to give back to the community.

This was the company’s 10th year doing the giveaway.

Along with getting a free backpack filled with school supplies, students could also be entered into a sweepstakes where they could win a $10,000 college scholarship.

The stores take donations all year long to help with their giveaway events.

“Whenever they come in to buy a phone, we ask them if they want to make donations for our Culture of Good program. And that’s where we take the donations and we have quarterly events. There’s ones for teachers, a backpack giveaway,” said a sales representative at the Henderson location.

We’re told every $10 donated buys a backpack for a student.