KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A bill that would make hazing a felony in Kentucky is another step closer to becoming law. Lofton’s Law passed the Kentucky House on Wednesday, and will return to the state senate to approve any changes.

The anti-hazing bill was inspired by a young Henderson man, Lofton Hazelwood, after he lost his life during a hazing incident at the University of Kentucky in 2021. The bill will make hazing a crime, creating both misdemeanor and felony charges.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he is prepared to sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.