HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –A longtime fixture in downtown Evansville is being demolished.

The smokestack at Select Specialty Hospital on Cherry Street is being torn down as part of the company’s improvement plan.

It’s been part of the downtown area since the 1950s but has been made obsolete. A demolition team started tearing it down this morning and plans to remove the bricks by hand.

During the demolition, Cherry Street will be closed from 4th Street to the Riverwalk Building.

The work is expected to be finished by Friday.