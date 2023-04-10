Henderson, Ky (WEHT)— The shooting in Louisville on Monday will be considered the second-worst mass shooting in Kentucky.

Until today, the second worst shooting took place in Henderson at “Atlantis Plastics” in June of 2008.

Wesley Neal Higdon was sent home after a dispute with a coworker. Higdon later returned with a handgun and opened fire.

Five people were killed in the incident.

Higdon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say while more people were killed in the Atlantis shooting, more people were shot and injured in the Louisville shooting, making it the second worst mass shooting in Kentucky.