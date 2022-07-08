SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Do you need a temporary summer job? The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is seeking individuals for seasonal employment this summer.

Both the Du Quoin State Fair and the Illinois State Fair have openings in the following job areas:

Maintenance

Customer service

Cashier

Ticket sales

Grandstand ticket takers

Security

Temporary employee pay is $14 an hour.

Potential employees can fill out an online application for Du Quoin here or can visit the Du Quoin State Fair website for more information.

Employees interested in the Illinois State Fair can apply here online and can find more information at their website.

For any additional questions you can contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources here or by calling (217) 785-4875.