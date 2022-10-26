NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along.

“I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day.

Day and his wife took a trip to Mississippi to watch Kentucky and Ole Miss play on October 1st.

“My brother-in-law is an old miss graduate and we decided that would be a good game. Half of the family is Kentucky, and the other half of the family are IU fans. We decided to spend the weekend down there,” he says.

During halftime, Day decided to get a hotdog and a soft drink. While in the concession line, he felt his pocket and realized his wallet was gone.

“I was looking for my wallet to get something to eat. And there was no wallet. I thought somebody stole it or I lost it. So, I backtracked my steps and could not find it,” he says.

Day spent the second half of the game canceling credit cards. He thought that his wallet was gone forever. But weeks later, a package came to his house. The wallet came back with everything inside, and a letter written by Drew Reynolds. Reynolds lives hundreds of miles away in Mississippi. He paid to have the wallet mailed back. Day says he could not believe it.

“There is 80 thousand people at this ball game, A lot of folks would have not done that,” he says.

As a thank you, Day sent Reynolds a gift card to his favorite restaurant.

“I greatly appreciate it. It was a gracious action on his part,” Day says.