HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The new Old National Bank location in downtown Louisville is set to be open for business today, June 26. The new location at 400 West Market Street was chosen after the decision to permanently relocate from the location at Preston Pointe after a mass shooting on April 10, that left five people dead.

“We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th. Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.” said Old National Back CEO Jim Ryan.

The new location at 400 West Market Street is located in the heart of Louisville’s Central Business District and offers expansive river and city views. The location will provide Old National clients with street and garage parking along with 2 onsite ATMs- one of which is open 24 hours a day.