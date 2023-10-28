HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities say a stabbing suspect from Louisville died in Ohio County after a chase early Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was contacted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pursuit of 43-year-old Kendall Radford.

Officials say Radford was wanted in Lousiville after he stabbed his wife.

Beaver Dam and Hartford police used spike strips to try and stop his vehicle. Officials say Radford then called 911 saying he was going to harm himself.

The sheriff’s office says the chase continued to the intersection of I-165 and the Western Kentucky Parkway. That’s when Radford’s vehicle crossed the median, went into the northbound lanes, hit a guardrail and stopped.

Radford died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.