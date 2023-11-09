HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Lowe’s Foundation has awarded Madisonville Community College $450,000 to support the school’s innovative skilled trades training program.

Madisonville Community College will build a credential pathway between its Electrical Technology and HVAC programs that will allow students in a rural, five-county area to complete the combined programs in five or six semesters, rather than eight.

A presentation ceremony for the grant will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 a.m. at Madisonville Community College.