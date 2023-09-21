HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After a month of sailing, the LST 325 and its crew will be returning to Evansville today.

The ship departed on its annual fundraising mission back on August 23, with stops along the way in Lacrosse Wisconsin, Dubuque Iowa, and Hannibal Missouri.

Visitors in each city had the chance to board and tour the World War II ship, and learn about its history as the last operational ship of its kind. You can track the LST 325 in real time as it makes its return voyage up the Ohio River by following the link here.

The visitor center which has been closed since the LST departed on its cruise will re-open on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m.