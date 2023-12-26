HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman announced her post surgery results were clean following a double mastectomy surgery earlier this month.
Lt. Gov. Coleman had the surgery done following concerns during a routine physical examination. Since the surgery, she has encouraged Kentuckians to schedule preventative examinations.
You can read Lt. Gov. Coleman’s statement below:
Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean!
While I am grateful for my amazing health-care heroes, and the relief I feel for having answers, please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments, or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.
Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me. And they are for you, too. Go schedule that appointment that’s been in the back of your mind.
Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman