HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Luke Bryan is returning to Evansville in August as part of his “Country on Tour”.

The tour, which will kick off in Syracuse, NY, on June 15, makes its way to Evansville and the Ford Center on August 25.

This is the first time since 2018 that the country music superstar will play in Evansville.

Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com.