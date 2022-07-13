EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water Sewer Utility posted on their Twitter on July 13. The tweet informed the public that one westbound lane on Lynch Road will be closed between Garrison Avenue and Hitch and Peters Road.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. July 14 until the following morning at 7 a.m. Officials say the road will be closed because work is being done on a sewer lining project. Officials ask that people take extra caution when driving in the area.

You can find more information here.