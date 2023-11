HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Titans of American Classic Rock, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour which will include the Ford Center in Downtown Evansville.

The show will be coming to Evansville on April 12, 2024 and public on-sale tickets begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

To purchase tickets, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour.