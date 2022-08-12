FRESNO, Calif. (WEHT) – Lyons Magnus LLC has announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination.

Officials say the list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants. The FDA notes while infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

FDA says preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Anyone who has a recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website. The recalled products are listed here.