HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A Madisonville man was arrested for arson after setting a home on fire using vodka.

Madisonville police say 36-year-old Michael Phebus was arrested after they responded to a call about a house on fire in the 100 block of Nisbet Street Saturday night.

Police say it was determined the fire had been set on purpose. Detectives say an investigation determined that Phebus set fire to the home with a lighter and vodka.

The police say no one was injured. Phebus is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.