Madisonville garage catches fire from fireworks

MADISIONVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– A few fire departments reported fireworks related fires overnight on the Fourth of July. Madisonville firefighters say a garage caught fire just after 10 PM on Beechtree Lane. Investigators say it was caused by people shooting off fireworks nearby when one went under a garage door.

Other Tri-State fire departments including Owensboro, Henderson, and Newburgh didn’t report any major fires caused by fireworks.

Owensboro fire officials say there were a few grass and landscaping fires as people celebrated America’s 245 “birthday”.