HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two Madisonville parents were arrested after authorities say a 6-week-old infant suffered serious physical injuries from an assault.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, Marvin Lopez assaulted his child while engaging in a physical altercation with the mother, Ashley Phillips. Authorities say Phillips fabricated a story during the investigation and coerced her 14-year-old son to take the blame for the incident.

Lopez and Phillips were arrested and charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12, and Phillips was also charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process. Both parents were booked in the Hopkins County Jail.