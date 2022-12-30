MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville Water Distribution Department (MWDD) is urging its customers to limit unnecessary water usage.

Officials say the water system has experience extremely high demand during the cold weather due to several residential and commercial customers who have busted or dripping pipes.

MWDD assure it is doing everything it can to restore the water system to full capacity but in the meantime asks customers eliminate all non-essential functions including:

Washing of vehicles

Pressure washing of any kind or any type of water hose cleanup

Reports say there are things customers can do to limit their impact on the system including: running speed cycles/quick washes on dishwashers and washing machines, taking a quick show instead of filling up bathtubs and inspecting around your home for signs of possible leaks on your water line.

Officials say customers found in violation of restricted functions may be subject to having service removed until the water system is back to full capacity. Some people are reporting lower water pressure than usual which officials say is due to the demand for water being sky high.

MWDD officials say the water system will recover over the next few days and they appreciate their customer’s cooperation and understanding in this matter.

Questions and problems can be reported to the Water Distribution Department at (270)-824-2140 or Cental Dispatch if it’s after-hours at (270)-821-1720.