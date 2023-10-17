EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Ahead of this weekend’s Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, volunteers sorted through thousands of pieces of mail for veterans.

Officials say that the mail call is one of the special moments ahead of the flight. The volunteers sort and pack items ranging from personalized letters to items from the greater community. Database director Tonya Hanson says that the mail call is a vital part of their efforts to honor veterans however possible.

“This is a big part of that, so many of these guys never got to hear welcome home or thank you, because most of the veteran on this flight are the Vietnam vets, so it’s very important to them.”

On average, each veteran gets between 50 and 100 pieces of mail through Honor Flight. Eyewitness News’ Jessica Costello will be on this Saturday’s flight for full coverage.