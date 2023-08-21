HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville Engineering Department will begin their two phase construction project on Main Street today. The project will include rebuilding the thru lane and repair various failed spots in parking areas.

Construction on Main Street will take place in two phases. The first phase of the construction will be from Third Street to Fourth Street and will last from August 21 until October 13. The second phase will have construction from Second Street to Third Street and will begin on October 2, and is scheduled to last until November 17.

Pedestrian traffic will remain unaffected, and residents and patrons of Downtown Evansville will continue to have access to building fronts on both sides of the construction. Motorists are advised to be aware of construction signs, follow detour routes and exercise caution near the construction zone.